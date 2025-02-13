REAL ESTATE management Software
A single platform
that connects people,
properties & performance
Innovative solutions built for residential, student accommodation,
flexible workspace and commercial real estate.
RESOURCE CENTRE
Powering the real estate industry with trusted solutions
Find client case studies, videos and more resources to learn
how you can grow revenue.
YARDI VIRTUOSO
Unlock the power of AI across your portfolio
Transform workflows, empower teams and scale effortlessly with Yardi Virtuoso.
SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES
Energized for good
At Yardi, supporting our communities is a year-round passion. For over 40 years, along with our clients, Yardi is proud to have helped support thousands of non-profits around the world.
Elevate your real estate with Yardi
From property management to asset and investment management, our AI-enabled platform delivers seamless collaboration, smarter decision-making and greater efficiency across your entire portfolio.
Comprehensive Property Management solutions for diverse portfolios
We provide integrated software that streamlines operations, accounting and tenant services, catering to commercial and residential markets.
The leading real estate software
Voyager Suite
Web-based, integrated platform for mobile operations, leasing, analytics and services.
Investment Suite
Manage your entire investment lifecycle with the Yardi Investment Suite.
Procure to Pay Suite
Go paperless and reduce manual tasks with an end-to-end procure to pay solution.
Voyager Student Accommodation
Designed specifically for student accommodation portfolios, grow your student accommodation business on the industry’s most trusted and intuitive platform. Giving finance leaders and executives real-time control, audit-ready accuracy and the capacity to scale.
Voyager Residential
Designed for build to rent, single family housing and coliving portfolios. Grow your residential portfolio on the industry’s most trusted and intuitive platform. Giving finance leaders and executives real-time control, audit-ready accuracy and the capacity to scale.
Data Connect
Generate infinite measurable presentations of your data through a secure feed from Yardi Voyager to Microsoft Power BI.
Hear from our customers
Yardi Deal Manager has transformed how we manage leasing across our portfolio. The platform’s automation and real-time insights have significantly shortened the deal process. With seamless integration to Voyager, we’ve streamlined approvals and enhanced visibility across every stage of the leasing process.
Richard Melville
IT Director
NewRiver REIT
Yardi’s investment and asset management platform allows us to continue to facilitate trust and foster great confidence in our client base. Not only do we look at best practices and best standard operating models in Voyager, but we also look at how to expand that functionality to enhance it. If what we need isn’t there already, Yardi works with us to create a solution that benefits our clients.
Tania Green
Global Real Estate Platform Director, Technology & Operations
Vistra
Trusted by real estate leaders
Companies of every size bring together real estate data on Yardi using robust property management software to make smarter decisions, drive operations and grow revenue.
A connected offering for every market
Office
Bring real-time visibility into your office portfolio performance and enable data-driven decisions that improve NOI, increase revenue and enhance asset value. Simplify the management of commercial office properties with single or multiple tenants, providing full oversight of lease terms, rent payments and tenant interactions.
Industrial & Logistics
Centralise accounting, lease management, and construction oversight. From land acquisition to building sheds and managing tenants, our solutions give you full visibility into the status of your properties and operations.
Retail
Get a single source of truth for you and your tenants. Whether you’re managing long-term or short-term, specialty leases, our solutions ensure accurate and efficient calculations, eliminating manual errors, reducing time spent on admin and improving transparency.
Residential
Our build to rent, single family housing and coliving solutions form a single, end-to-end platform that is designed to digitise and automate operations and empower teams to free up valuable time to focus on nurturing residents and communities.
Student Accommodation
Deliver the operational efficiency, financial clarity, and leasing performance your investors expect. Drive faster lease‑ups, streamline the entire booking journey, and simplify collections so teams can focus on gains that boost income.
Coworking & Flexible Space
Accelerate the growth of your coworking business with a unified platform that elevates member experience, streamlines operations, and maximizes profitability. Scale seamlessly across multiple locations while delivering consistent returns and fostering vibrant communities.
Stay focused & grow
Your portfolio doesn’t stand still — and neither do we. With powerful real estate software and forward-thinking support, we help you stay focused on what matters most and grow with confidence.
Focusing on clients
Helping our clients grow is what drives us. With powerful real estate software and hands-on support, we stay focused on what matters most.
Empowering our team
Our people are our strength. We invest in our team’s growth, happiness and well-being, creating an environment where everyone can do their best work.
Building better communities
We’re proud to support the communities we serve. Through volunteering, donations and local involvement, we help build a brighter future for everyone.