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    REAL ESTATE management Software

    A single platform
    that connects people,
    properties & performance


    Innovative solutions built for residential, student accommodation,
    flexible workspace and commercial real estate.

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    RESOURCE CENTRE

    Powering the real estate industry with trusted solutions


    Find client case studies, videos and more resources to learn
    how you can grow revenue.

    Our customers

    YARDI VIRTUOSO

    Unlock the power of AI across your portfolio


    Transform workflows, empower teams and scale effortlessly with Yardi Virtuoso.

    Experience Virtuoso

    SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES

    Energized for good


    At Yardi, supporting our communities is a year-round passion. For over 40 years, along with our clients, Yardi is proud to have helped support thousands of non-profits around the world.

    Our impact

Elevate your real estate with Yardi

From property management to asset and investment management, our AI-enabled platform delivers seamless collaboration, smarter decision-making and greater efficiency across your entire portfolio.

Comprehensive Property Management solutions for diverse portfolios

We provide integrated software that streamlines operations, accounting and tenant services, catering to commercial and residential markets.

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The leading real estate software

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    Voyager Suite

    Web-based, integrated platform for mobile operations, leasing, analytics and services.

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    Investment Suite

    Manage your entire investment lifecycle with the Yardi Investment Suite.

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    Procure to Pay Suite 

    Go paperless and reduce manual tasks with an end-to-end procure to pay solution.

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    Voyager Student Accommodation

    Designed specifically for student accommodation portfolios, grow your student accommodation business on the industry’s most trusted and intuitive platform. Giving finance leaders and executives real-time control, audit-ready accuracy and the capacity to scale.

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    Voyager Residential

    Designed for build to rent, single family housing and coliving portfolios. Grow your residential portfolio on the industry’s most trusted and intuitive platform. Giving finance leaders and executives real-time control, audit-ready accuracy and the capacity to scale.

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    Data Connect

    Generate infinite measurable presentations of your data through a secure feed from Yardi Voyager to Microsoft Power BI.

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Hear from our customers

Richard Melville

Yardi Deal Manager has transformed how we manage leasing across our portfolio. The platform’s automation and real-time insights have significantly shortened the deal process. With seamless integration to Voyager, we’ve streamlined approvals and enhanced visibility across every stage of the leasing process.

Richard Melville

IT Director

NewRiver REIT

View success story
Tania Green

Yardi’s investment and asset management platform allows us to continue to facilitate trust and foster great confidence in our client base. Not only do we look at best practices and best standard operating models in Voyager, but we also look at how to expand that functionality to enhance it. If what we need isn’t there already, Yardi works with us to create a solution that benefits our clients.

Tania Green

Global Real Estate Platform Director, Technology & Operations

Vistra

View success story

Trusted by real estate leaders

Companies of every size bring together real estate data on Yardi using robust property management software to make smarter decisions, drive operations and grow revenue.

A connected offering for every market

    Condo

    Office

    Bring real-time visibility into your office portfolio performance and enable data-driven decisions that improve NOI, increase revenue and enhance asset value. Simplify the management of commercial office properties with single or multiple tenants, providing full oversight of lease terms, rent payments and tenant interactions.

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    Logistics

    Industrial & Logistics

    Centralise accounting, lease management, and construction oversight. From land acquisition to building sheds and managing tenants, our solutions give you full visibility into the status of your properties and operations.

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    Retail

    Retail

    Get a single source of truth for you and your tenants. Whether you’re managing long-term or short-term, specialty leases, our solutions ensure accurate and efficient calculations, eliminating manual errors, reducing time spent on admin and improving transparency.

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    Condo

    Residential

    Our build to rent, single family housing and coliving solutions form a single, end-to-end platform that is designed to digitise and automate operations and empower teams to free up valuable time to focus on nurturing residents and communities.

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    Affordable

    Student Accommodation

    Deliver the operational efficiency, financial clarity, and leasing performance your investors expect. Drive faster lease‑ups, streamline the entire booking journey, and simplify collections so teams can focus on gains that boost income.

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    Coworking

    Coworking & Flexible Space

    Accelerate the growth of your coworking business with a unified platform that elevates member experience, streamlines operations, and maximizes profitability. Scale seamlessly across multiple locations while delivering consistent returns and fostering vibrant communities.

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Stay focused & grow

Your portfolio doesn’t stand still — and neither do we. With powerful real estate software and forward-thinking support, we help you stay focused on what matters most and grow with confidence.

Focusing on clients

Helping our clients grow is what drives us. With powerful real estate software and hands-on support, we stay focused on what matters most.

Empowering our team

Our people are our strength. We invest in our team’s growth, happiness and well-being, creating an environment where everyone can do their best work.

Building better communities

We’re proud to support the communities we serve. Through volunteering, donations and local involvement, we help build a brighter future for everyone.

About us

Explore Property Management Resources

    AREF x Yardi Webinar – The Role of Data & Technology in Real Estate Investment

    Commercial

    Investment Management

    Investment Management

    AREF x Yardi Webinar – The Role of Data & Technology in Real Estate Investment

    Watch now

    MK2 Real Estate Case Study

    Property Management

    Commercial

    Procure to Pay

    How MK2 Real Estate Scaled a £1.5 Billion Portfolio Utilising Yardi

    Read the case study

    Vistra Case Study

    Investment Suite

    Procure to Pay

    Construction Manager

    Investment Management

    Investment Management

    How Vistra Saves One Week per Quarter with Automated Reporting

    Read the case study

    NewRiver UK REIT Case Study

    Commercial

    Retail

    Deal Manager

    Asset Performance

    Property Management

    How NewRiver REIT Cut Lease Validation Time by 50%

    Read the case study

    Esprit Investments Case Study

    Office

    Commercial

    Procure to Pay

    Procurement

    Payment Processing for Commercial

    How Esprit Investments Reduced Invoice Processing Time by 70%

    Read the case study

    Al-Futtaim Malls Case Study

    Retail

    Property Management

    How Al-Futtaim Malls saved over 30 hours of data gathering and planning

    Read the case study

    Vantage Data Centers Case Study

    Industrial & Logistics

    Vantage Data Centers Grew Its International Footprint With Yardi

    Read the case study

    FRIS Investment Care Case Study

    Office

    How FRIS automated processes, eliminated errors, and improve insights

    Read the case study

    Othrys Case Study

    Retail

    Property Management

    Commercial

    Industrial & Logistics

    How Othrys Saved 70% of Time with Yardi

    Read the case study

    EMAAR Properties Case Study

    Retail

    Residential

    Voyager Commercial

    Voyager Residential

    Asset Performance

    How Yardi Helped Emaar Reduce the Leasing Planning Cycle by 40%

    Read the case study

ENERGIZED FOR TOMORROW

We’re here to help

Do more with innovative Property Management Software and services for any size business, in every real estate market.

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